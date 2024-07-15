Browns, kicker Dustin Hopkins agree on 3-year, $15.9 million contract extension, AP source says

ESPN.com was first to report the agreement, which makes Hopkins one of the NFL's highest-paid kickers.

The 33-year-old Hopkins made 33 of 36 field-goal tries and 24 of 26 extra points last season for the Browns, who got him for a 2025 seventh-round pick.

Hopkins was unable to kick in the playoffs after suffering a severe hamstring injury while trying to chase down a returner against Houston in Week 16.

Hopkins was particularly good from long range, going 8 for 8 on kicks of at least 50 yards.

He spent seven seasons with Washington before joining the Chargers in 2021. Hopkins has made 223 of 260 field-goal attempts (85.8%) in his career.

The Browns made the move for Hopkins after kicker Cade York struggled throughout the preseason. York is now back with Cleveland after signing a one-year contract in March. York was originally drafted by the Browns in the fourth round in 2022.

