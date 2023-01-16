Browns interview Seahawks' Desai for defensive coordinator

Flores, who was hired in Pittsburgh by Mike Tomlin after his controversial firing in Miami, has drawn head coaching interest elsewhere.

Only Desai and Schwartz have experience as coordinators among the four candidates to meet with the Browns so far.

The Seahawks were eliminated from the playoffs Saturday with a 41-23 loss to San Francisco in the wild-card round.

With Desai on the staff, Seattle's defense ranked 25th in scoring (23.6) and 26th in yards allowed (361.7). The Seahawks were bad against the run, ranking 30th (150.2), and that also was Cleveland's major deficiency this season.

Desai started his NFL career as a defensive quality control coach for the Bears in 2013. He coached the team's safeties before being promoted to coordinator in 2021.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL