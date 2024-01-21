Browns interview former QB and Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for opening, AP source says

Dorsey, who was fired by Buffalo earlier this season, is the second candidate to speak with Cleveland, which likely will conduct more interviews, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Browns are not publicly disclosing interviews.

CBSsports.com was first to report the meeting with Dorsey.

Dorsey played with the Browns from 2006-08 and is one of 37 QBs to start for Cleveland since its expansion reboot in 1999. Dorsey went 0-3 as a starter in 2008. He previously played for San Francisco.

The 42-year-old Dorsey was Buffalo's offensive coordinator before let go by Bills coach Sean McDermott in November. The Bills are hosting the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC playoff game Sunday, with the winner playing Baltimore for the conference championship.

Cleveland's offensive coordinator spot opened earlier this week with the surprising departure of Alex Van Pelt, who had been on coach Kevin Stefanski's staff since 2000.

Van Pelt was let go along with running backs coach Stump Mitchell and tight ends coach T.C. McCartney just days after the Browns were clobbered 45-14 in the wild-card round by the Houston Texans.

The Browns have not provided the reason behind Van Pelt's departure. General manager Andrew Berry is scheduled to meet with the media Monday.

Last week, the team interviewed Seattle offensive line coach Andy Dickerson for the offensive coordinator opening. Dickerson was an assistant coach with Cleveland under Eric Mangini in 2009-10. He spent the past three seasons on Pete Carroll's staff with the Seahawks.

