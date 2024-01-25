Browns interview former Eagles coordinator Johnson, set to meet with Chargers' Moore, AP source says

Stefanski has been looking for a new OC since firing Alex Van Pelt last week, days after the Browns' season ended with a blowout loss to Houston in the wild-card round.

Johnson visited the team's headquarters for his interview with Stefanski, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not announcing any moves until the interview process is completed.

Moore's interview with the Browns was scheduled for Friday. He's also meeting with the Eagles for their offensive coordinator job.

Stefanski, a finalist to win AP Coach of the Year for the second time, has also interviewed Seattle offensive line coach Andy Dickerson, former Buffalo offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for the coordinator vacancy.

Johnson was let go by Eagles coach Nick Sirianni on Tuesday along with defensive coordinator Sean Desai after Philadelphia lost to Tampa Bay in the playoffs. Johnson was interviewed by Atlanta and Tennessee for their head coaching jobs.

Moore is exploring other options following Jim Harbaugh's hiring as the Chargers' coach on Wednesday. The 34-year-old Moore is the most experienced coordinator and play-caller to meet with the Browns to this point.

If Moore is hired by Cleveland, it's possible Stefanski may turn over play-calling after doing it since 2020. Earlier this week, Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Stefanski could be open to handing off those duties.

"That's going to be his decision as he constructs a staff,” Berry said. “That’s one of Kevin’s strengths, but how that operates from year to year, that’s ultimately something that we reassess.”

Johnson's work with quarterbacks makes him an intriguing candidate for the Browns, who want to get the most out of Deshaun Watson. Johnson coached Philadelphia's quarterbacks in 2021 before being promoted to coordinator when Shane Steichen left to coach in Indianapolis.

Under Johnson’s guidance, Jalen Hurts was a finalist for MVP and Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 as the Eagles reached the Super Bowl. However, Hurts regressed this season with Johnson calling the plays.

Because Watson is a dual-threat quarterback, the Browns have studied Philadelphia's offense closely as the Eagles were able to achieve a productive blend of designed runs and throws for Hurts. Watson made only six starts this season before breaking his right shoulder but is expected to be ready for next season.

Moore, who won 50 games as Boise State's quarterback, had a successful run calling plays for the Dallas Cowboys from 2019-22. He did it this season for the Chargers, who like Browns dealt with injuries, including to quarterback Justin Herbert.

Stefanski has filled two other vacancies on his staff.

He hired Duce Staley, fired last season in Carolina, as the running backs coach and former Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to coach tight ends. They'll replace Stump Mitchell and T.C. McCartney, respectively, who were fired after the Browns lost in the playoffs.

The Browns remain hopeful that they'll retain offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who could leave to join his son Brian's staff in Tennessee.

