Browns healing up, 3 injured defenders back at practice

Williams missed Cleveland's first two games with a shoulder injury suffered in practice. Terrance Mitchell started in his place on the opposite side of Denzel Ward.

Johnson, who signed by the Browns as a free agent this winter, had to be hospitalized after suffering his scary injury on Aug. 19. Johnson got landed on by rookie tight end Harrison Bryant during a routine play. He spent several days at University Hospitals.

Starting right tackle Jack Conklin (ankle, finger) was also back at practice after missing Thursday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Defensive ends Olivier Vernon (abdomen) and Adrian Clayborn (hip) and linebacker Jacob Phillips (knee) worked on the side with trainers and medical staff during the short portion of practice open to media members.

