Browns head to camp unsure of Deshaun Watson's availability

CAMP NEEDS: Watson's availability remains unknown as camp approaches. Following months of legal issues and a hearing, the NFL's disciplinary officer will decide whether he violated its personal conduct policy after being accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen massage therapists in Texas. If he's suspended for multiple games, the Browns will need to get backup Jacoby Brissett ready to start the season. And depending on the length of Watson's punishment, the team could pursue other QB options.

KEY CAMP COMPETITIONS: Cooper wanted out of Dallas and yearned to be a No. 1 receiver. He'll get his chance with the Browns, who may lean more on their run-heavy attack should Watson be out. Donovan Peoples-Jones and rookie David Bell are slotted in behind Cooper and must show they're ready for expanded roles. Nick Harris takes over at center for the dependable Tretter, the NFLPA president released during the offseason. Cleveland's No. 3 cornerback spot will be a battle between Greedy Williams and rookie Martin Emerson.

EXPECTATIONS: Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam went all-in with their trade for Watson — they gave up three first-round picks — and signed him to a five-year, fully-guaranteed $230 million contract. If their gamble pays off and Watson plays this season, the Browns are a legitimate Super Bowl contender. If he's out for an extended period, it could be another wasted year for one of the league's most talented teams. The Sept. 11 opener in Carolina will be interesting with a potential matchup against Mayfield, who was traded by the Browns after four up-and-down seasons.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +3400

Combined Shape Caption The Cleveland Browns defense takes a break during an NFL football practice at FirstEnergy Stadium, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane