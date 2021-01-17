Browns have Conklin, Chiefs without Edwards-Helaire

Also inactive for the Chiefs are wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (ankle), both of whom had been listed as out. Defensive back Rashad Fenton was questionable with an ankle injury but will not play Sunday, which means rookie L'Jarius Sneed will slide into the lineup when the Chiefs go to nickel and dime sets.

Backup offensive lineman Martinas Rankin and defensive linemen Tim Ward and Khalen Saunders are also inactive.

Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio is back for the Browns after missing last week's game with COVID-19, along with cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson. As expected, linebacker B.J. Goodson is active despite a shoulder injury that limited him in practice, and tight ends Stephen Carlson (groin) and David Njoku (hamstring) are both available.

The Browns left inactive wide receivers Marvin Hall and Alexander Hollins, cornerback Brian Allen, offensive lineman Alex Taylor, safety Jovante Moffatt, defensive end Joe Jackson and tight end Kyle Markway for their first divisional game since January 1995.

