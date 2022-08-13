Browns' Harris 'likely' needs season-ending knee surgery

“Ethan went in there and did a really nice job,” Stefanski said. "He’s been with us since April. We went out and got him for a reason and we’re excited about what he did last night.”

A fifth-round pick in 2020, Harris has been taking all the snaps with Cleveland's first-team offense in training camp and was on his way to replacing veteran JC Tretter, who was waived during the offseason and remains a free agent.

Tretter was reliable for the Browns, starting 80 games in five seasons. He also has been the NFL Players Association president for the past two years, and was voted to a second-term before being released by Cleveland.

Stefanski declined to address any renewed interest in Tretter, instead reiterating how well Pocic played.

Harris' injury was the second significant one for the Browns this week. Return specialist Jakeem Grant Sr. tore his left Achilles tendon in practice Tuesday and will miss the season. A Pro Bowler with Chicago last season, Grant signed a three-year contract worth up to $13.8 million to help fix Cleveland's shaky return game.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris (53) is taken off the field after he was injured during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton Combined Shape Caption FILE - Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris (53) is taken off the field after he was injured during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton