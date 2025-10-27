Browns go into bye week with myriad problems to solve on offense

While the players will have most of the week off, coach Kevin Stefanski and his staff will try to figure out how to prevent the season from spiraling out of control.

The coaches will also have a willing volunteer in Garrett for self-scouting. The All-Pro pass rusher said after the game he wanted to help in any way he could during the bye week.

“I’m going to watch the film and I’m going to talk to different coaches and players and see what ideas they have on finding a way to win,” he said. “There ain’t going to be any days off for me. I’m going to continue working.”

The offense, in particular, needs urgent improvements after another inefficient performance.

Dillon Gabriel threw his first two interceptions and was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety for the Patriots. The picks led to a pair of New England touchdowns.

Cleveland’s passing game continues to be stagnant. In his four games as a starter, most of Gabriel’s attempts have been short throws. He is 70 of 104 on passes under 10 yards, but 2 of 15 on throws of 16 yards or more.

Also on Sunday, only two of Gabriel’s 19 completions went to wide receivers.

The absence of a credible long-range threat allows defenses to stack the box and disrupt both the passing game and the run. Quinshon Judkins managed just 19 yards on nine carries before leaving with a shoulder injury, further exposing the offense’s lack of explosiveness.

The unit’s inability to convert on third down, going 2 for 11, stalled drives. With Gabriel as starter, the Browns have had a league-low 29% success rate on first down (4 or more yards gained), and they've had an average of 7.8 yards to go on third down.

Stefanski said Monday that all options would be on the table during the bye week, including offensive coordinator Tommy Rees taking over as play-caller. Stefanski said his focus isn't on backup quarterback Shedeur Sanders, but it may be a matter now of when the highly publicized rookie gets his first NFL start.

Had he not been inactive with back tightness, Sanders might have made his debut against the Patriots.

“I think I need to spend time on all those things. We have to put our players in better spots, if you will, and that includes every position. So, we’ll look at all of it this week and make a decision coming out of the bye,” Stefanski said.

Whether the changes also include moves at the Nov. 4 trade deadline remains to be seen. General manager Andrew Berry usually addresses the media during the bye week, but is not scheduled to do so this week.

What’s working

Garrett forced a fumble along with his five sacks. The All-Pro pass rusher joined Pro Football Hall of Famers Reggie White (1995-85) and John Randle (1992-99) as the only players in league history to record at least 10 sacks in eight consecutive seasons since it became an official statistic in 1982. Garrett has 112 1/2 sacks and passed White (108) for the most by a player under age 30.

What needs help

Besides all the problems on offense, the secondary struggled against the Patriots. Cornerback Denzel Ward, who played in his 100th NFL game, allowed six receptions for 102 yards. It was the first time Ward has given up six catches since Week 14 of the 2022 season against Cincinnati.

Stock up

TE Harold Fannin Jr. had a team-high six receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown. The third-round pick has 38 catches, the most by a Browns rookie through the first eight games.

Stock down

WR Jerry Jeudy was targeted only twice and had no receptions. “It’s not lost on me that Jerry’s our best player at that position, and we have to get him the ball,” Stefanski said on Monday.

Injuries

CB Tyson Campbell is in the concussion protocol. S Rayshawn Jenkins (groin), LB Carson Schwesinger (ankle), and RB Quinshon Judkins (shoulder) were all injured in the second half. Schwesinger’s high ankle sprain is the biggest concern, but Stefanski said it likely isn’t serious enough for injured reserve.

Key numbers

9 — Years since the Browns had a successful onside kick before the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game. The last time was Oct. 16, 2016, against Tennessee.

12 — Times since 1999 — the year the Browns returned an expansion franchise — that they have had two or fewer wins through their first eight games.

20.3 — Average points per game the Browns are being outscored by on the road this season, the highest differential in the league.

What’s next

After the bye, the Browns face a Jets team that picked up their first win of the season Sunday at Cincinnati.

