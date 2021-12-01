Browns GM expecting "best" of Mayfield after December bye

Cleveland's postseason chances are precarious, and there's a daunting stretch of games ahead against Baltimore (8-3), Las Vegas (6-5), Green Bay (9-3), Pittsburgh (5-5-1) and Cincinnati (7-4) — all teams in the playoff hunt.

The Browns have struggled to score over the past seven weeks — 17 points or fewer in six of the last seven games. The offense's regression has not helped build a case for the team committing long term to Mayfield, who is eligible for a contract extension.

To this point, the Browns have shown little interest in extending Mayfield beyond the 2022 season. They picked up the guaranteed $18.9 million fifth-year option on his rookie contract in May.

Berry's unwillingness to discuss Mayfield's contact doesn't mean the team won't move forward with him or it has decided to move in another direction. Berry reiterated the 26-year-old's future isn't being decided by just this season.

“With Baker, especially from a long-term perspective, you really try and take a big-picture approach,” he said. "Really with any player, it's about body of work really over several years, and also taking into context the environment or particular individual’s situation.

"We have seen Baker play a lot of good football here. We have seen Baker play good football this season. I know he's excited and we are excited for the opportunity ahead of us. We expect him to play his best football moving forward over the next five weeks.”

