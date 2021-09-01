Browns flip script, now among AFC's title contenders

Camp Development: Parkey's season-ending quadriceps injury means Chase McLaughlin will handle the kicking duties — for now. Last season, the Browns cut kicker Austin Seibert after he missed two kicks in the opener.

Fantasy Player To Watch: Chubb's on the short list of best backs in the game (5.6 yards per carry). As long as he stays healthy, he'll exceed 1,000 yards rushing, challenge for the rushing title and score double-digit TDs (12 in 2020). Something to keep in mind, though, is Stefanski often turns to Hunt for red-zone carries.

FanDuel Says: Win Super Bowl: 16-1. Over/under wins: 10.5.

Expectations: Over the moon. The Browns ended their long playoff and playoff-win droughts last season and were moments away from upsetting two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City. Cleveland could be on the verge of an extended run of success, something the franchise hasn't had since the 1980s. Mayfield's eligible for a massive contract extension and a big season will give him even more leverage.

