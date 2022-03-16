Browns await QB Watson's decision, sign more free agents

The NFL's free-agency signing period began Wednesday, and the Browns made their acquisition of No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper official. However, it's still not certain who will throw him passes.

Cooper's arrival via trade from Dallas — agreed to last weekend — was completed along with several other signings by Cleveland.

Cooper fills a major hole for the Browns, who lacked a deep threat last season following Odell Beckham Jr.'s dramatic release. The team sent a fifth-round pick (No. 155) and swapped sixth-rounders (Nos. 193 and 202) with the Cowboys for Cooper, a four-time Pro Bowler and precise route-runner.

“His skillset fits perfectly with what we want to do on offense,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “On top of that, he is all about that work. He’s a team player to his core.”

Shortly after the new league year opened, the Browns formally announced several moves over a busy few days for a team trying to forget an 8-9 record in 2021.

Cleveland added linebacker Chase Winovich in a trade from New England and agreed to terms with linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., defensive tackle Taven Bryan, returner/wide receiver Jakeem Grant and offensive lineman Chris Hubbard.

The Browns also plan to release tight end Austin Hooper, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press. Hooper hasn't lived up to the four-year, $42 million contract he signed as a free agent two years ago with Cleveland.

He has being designated as a post-June 1 release, which will allow the Browns to spread out his dead salary cap hit over two years, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been finalized.

Hooper twice made the Pro Bowl in four seasons for Atlanta. Since coming to Cleveland, he’s caught 84 passes for 780 yards and seven touchdowns.

Walker will sign a one-year contract to return for a second season with Cleveland, his agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed to AP. Walker provided leadership on a revamped Browns defense last season after signing as a free agent. He had 113 tackles in 13 games.

“Last year when we brought in A-Walk, we knew we were getting a smart and productive linebacker," Stefanski said. "He proved us right in those areas. He also possesses those leadership qualities that you can’t have enough of on your team, and we are thrilled to have him back.”

All that's left is for the Browns to figure out their quarterback situation, now more messy than ever.

On Tuesday, a contingent from Cleveland flew to Houston and visited Watson to make its sales pitch to the three-time Pro Bowler. Watson didn’t play last season because of lawsuits from 22 women who have accused him of sexual assault or harassment, and he still faces civil lawsuits after a grand jury declined to indict him last week.

Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract and would have to agree to any deal before the Texans can trade him.

The Browns’ courtship with Watson has soured the team’s relationship with Mayfield, who posted a letter late Tuesday night expressing that he doesn’t know where he’ll play next and thanked Cleveland fans for their support.

The No. 1 overall pick in 2018, Mayfield has had a turbulent four seasons with Cleveland. He took the Browns to the playoffs in 2020, but struggled last season after injuring his left shoulder in Week 2.

Still, Browns general manager Andrew Berry and Stefanski have said this offseason they expect Mayfield to “bounce back” in 2022.

However, it appears Mayfield’s days in Cleveland are over.

Grant, chosen as a Pro Bowler with the Chicago Bears last season, is getting a three-year deal worth up to $13.8 million. The 5-foot-7 speedster averaged 11.9 yards on 26 punt returns — one a 97-yard touchdown — in 2021.

The Browns' return game hasn't produced much the past two seasons and needed an upgrade. Grant could also see time at wide receiver.

“We are excited about what Jakeem Grant brings on both offense and special teams," Stefanski said. “He’s a versatile, dynamic player that has great speed. He’s been one of the top returners in the NFL and we are excited to utilize his skillset.”

The Browns also released center JC Tretter, the NFL Players Association president, to clear $8.2 million in salary cap space.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption FILE - Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, on Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. The Cleveland Browns have found their No. 1 wide receiver, agreeing to a deal with the Cowboys for Cooper, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press on Saturday, March 12, 2022. The Browns will send a fifth- and sixth-round draft pick in 2022 to Dallas for Cooper, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams can not complete the swap until the new league year begins next Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon Caption FILE - Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, on Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. The Cleveland Browns have found their No. 1 wide receiver, agreeing to a deal with the Cowboys for Cooper, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press on Saturday, March 12, 2022. The Browns will send a fifth- and sixth-round draft pick in 2022 to Dallas for Cooper, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams can not complete the swap until the new league year begins next Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Caption FILE - Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. defends during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. While awaiting word from Deshaun Watson, the Browns addressed needs by agreeing Wednesday, March 15, 2022, to terms on contracts with free agent linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and Pro Bowl returner Jakeem Grant, a person familiar with the deals told The Associated Press.(AP Photo/David Richard, File) Credit: David Richard Credit: David Richard Caption FILE - Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. defends during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. While awaiting word from Deshaun Watson, the Browns addressed needs by agreeing Wednesday, March 15, 2022, to terms on contracts with free agent linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and Pro Bowl returner Jakeem Grant, a person familiar with the deals told The Associated Press.(AP Photo/David Richard, File) Credit: David Richard Credit: David Richard

Caption FILE - Chicago Bears' Jakeem Grant gets past Green Bay Packers' Darnell Savage and Adrian Amos for a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. While awaiting word from Deshaun Watson, the Browns addressed needs by agreeing Wednesday, March 16, 2022, to terms on contracts with free agent linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and Pro Bowl returner Jakeem Grant, a person familiar with the deals told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Caption FILE - Chicago Bears' Jakeem Grant gets past Green Bay Packers' Darnell Savage and Adrian Amos for a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. While awaiting word from Deshaun Watson, the Browns addressed needs by agreeing Wednesday, March 16, 2022, to terms on contracts with free agent linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and Pro Bowl returner Jakeem Grant, a person familiar with the deals told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Caption FILE - Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper (81) tries to break a tackle by Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. Cleveland plans to release tight end Austin Hooper, said a person who spoke on condition of anonymity because teams can’t make free agency signings or other moves until the new NFL league year begins at 4 p.m.(AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption FILE - Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper (81) tries to break a tackle by Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. Cleveland plans to release tight end Austin Hooper, said a person who spoke on condition of anonymity because teams can’t make free agency signings or other moves until the new NFL league year begins at 4 p.m.(AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane