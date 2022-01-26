Browns executive Adofo-Mensah is favorite for Vikings GM job

Adofo-Mensah's background couldn't be more different from Spielman, the son of a high school coach who played in college and watched his younger brother become a four-time Pro Bowl linebacker in the NFL. The 59-year-old Spielman and worked his way up as a scout for Detroit before landing management positions with Chicago and Miami. He was a meticulous evaluator who frequently stood off by himself while the Vikings practiced, carefully watching every drill and play.

The six others who had video interviews this month with the Vikings were Philadelphia director of player personnel Brandon Brown, Cleveland vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook, Tennessee director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, Philadelphia vice president of football operations Catherine Raîche, Tampa Bay vice president of player personnel John Spytek and New England scouting consultant Eliot Wolf.

The first order of business for the new general manager will be, in conjunction with owners Zygi Wilf and Mark Wilf, to hire a head coach. Mike Zimmer was fired after eight seasons on the same day as Spielman, and the Vikings are now one of nine teams searching for a coach.

Then there are the many conundrums surrounding the roster, with one of the tightest salary cap situations in the league this year in light of the scheduled $45 million charge for quarterback Kirk Cousins in the final season of his contract.

