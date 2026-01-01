Browns' draft class poised to accomplish rare milestone despite 4-12 record

Going into Sunday's finale at Cincinnati, the Browns are on pace to be only the second team in the Super Bowl era to have rookies lead the team in passing, rushing and receiving yards.

The only other team to have achieved that is the 1968 Buffalo Bills, who went 1-12-1 and lost the final eight games of the season. The Browns are 4-12, a one-win improvement from 2024.

“They don’t approach it like rookies. This is not a group where I’ve had to be chasing them around the building to get them to do something or their focus is not where it needs to be," coach Kevin Stefanski said.

"Forget how good of players they are, this is as diligent a group of workers that I’ve ever been around. And I think that’s a testament to these players. I think it’s a testament to (general manager) Andrew (Berry) and crew identifying these players. I think it’s a testament to their coaches and how they develop them. This is a group that loves to work, loves to compete, loves to be out there with their teammates and is willing to do anything that they have to do.”

Second-round pick Carson Schwesinger, the linebacker and 33rd overall pick, leads NFL rookies in tackles (156) and tackles for loss (11). He is also the first rookie since Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson in 2022 to have at least 2 1/2 sacks and two interceptions.

Schwesinger has played in all 16 games despite playing through a pair of injuries. He suffered a high ankle sprain during a Week 8 game at New England and played through a calf injury last week.

“I think, for me, whether it’s good or bad, I tend to do the best when I don't think about the attention. I think when you try to focus on stats or awards or things like that, it takes away from why I’m really playing this game and what I love to do,” Schwesinger said about possible offseason accolades.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz also lauded Schwesinger's toughness and his ability to continue to play well.

“I think some of the plays that I think he’s played the best are plays that you guys might not notice, because he’ll take something away in the passing game or he’ll play perfectly in the run game and somebody else will make the play. Really a cement block for our defense and I think defensive rookie of the year,” Schwartz said.

Mason Graham, the fifth overall pick, has also excelled on the defensive line. The defensive tackle has seven tackles for loss, tied for fifth among rookies, along with 45 tackles and half a sack.

Sanders is 2-4 and averaging 207 passing yards per game in his six starts. He has played behind a makeshift offensive line, but has also had to adjust after losing his top two playmakers the past two weeks.

Running back Quinshon Judkins, who was selected just after Schwesinger as the 36th pick, suffered a broken leg during the second quarter against Buffalo on Dec. 21. He finished the season with 827 rushing yards, fifth most by a Browns rookie in a season, along with seven touchdowns. Both are third among NFL rookies.

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr., a third-round pick, leads league rookies in receptions (72), is tied for second in receiving scores (six) and fourth in receiving yards (731).

However, Fannin is questionable for Sunday because of a nagging groin injury that first occurred in practice on Dec. 26.

Running back Dylan Sampson, who was selected in the fourth round, picked up some of the slack in last week's win over the Steelers with 27 rushing yards. He also has three games this season with at least 50 scrimmage yards. Sampson's 66-yard touchdown catch on a screen pass at Las Vegas in Sanders' first NFL start is the Browns longest play of the season.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel went 1-5 in six starts. The third-round pick had a passer rating over 80 in four of his starts, but struggled with throwing the deep ball.

“It is unique with how many of us are contributing, but it’s not even something we think about at this point in the season,” Sampson said. “We're trying to wrap this season up and just continue to make it strides and growing in this league.”

