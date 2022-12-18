Browns DE Clowney in concussion protocol, S Johnson hurt

Stefanski said rookie Alex Wright and Chase Winovich had good moments while taking snaps in Clowney's place as the Browns (6-8) stayed alive in the AFC playoff chase despite some long odds to qualify.

All-Pro end Myles Garrett had 1 1/2 sacks and Denzel Ward had a key interception as Cleveland held the Ravens (9-5), who were missing star quarterback Lamar Jackson because of an injury, without a touchdown.

Johnson got hurt before forcing a fumble in the third quarter, when he punched the ball loose from Ravens receiver Demarcus Robinson and recovered it.

“He was all over the field,” Stefanski said. "He was around the ball. He tackled well. He is the type of guy who he does have versatility where we can play him down low, we can play him in the post and he can play half field.

"He does kind of show up. He has played really well for us on our punt team, as well.”

