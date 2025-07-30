Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. is out for the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon

“It's disappointing. Injuries are the worst part of our game, but he will bounce back, I know what he is made of,” Stefanski said. “Yesterday was a lot. He is sore today.”

Emerson, a third-round draft pick in 2022, got hurt while covering a wide receiver during a 7-on-7 drill Tuesday. He dropped to the ground in pain and screamed before being carted off the field with a towel covering his head. He has 202 tackles, four interceptions, a fumble recovery and sack in three seasons.

His loss is another blow to a Cleveland defense looking to rebound from a poor season and already short-handed with linebackers Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (neck injury) and Jordan Hicks (retired) ruled out.

With Emerson out, Greg Newsome likely will move into the No. 2 corner spot opposite Pro Bowler Denzel Ward. Both Emerson and Newsome also played some nickel back, covering slot receivers. Cameron Mitchell would be the top candidate for full-time nickel duties.

