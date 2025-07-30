Breaking: Guns are allowed at Ohio county fairs, according to attorney general’s ruling

Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. is out for the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon

Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson, left, and cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (1) participate in a drill during a practice at the team's NFL football training camp Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

25 minutes ago
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. will miss the coming season after an MRI confirmed that he ruptured an Achilles tendon.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said before Wednesday's practice that Emerson will have surgery, but a date has not been determined.

“It's disappointing. Injuries are the worst part of our game, but he will bounce back, I know what he is made of,” Stefanski said. “Yesterday was a lot. He is sore today.”

Emerson, a third-round draft pick in 2022, got hurt while covering a wide receiver during a 7-on-7 drill Tuesday. He dropped to the ground in pain and screamed before being carted off the field with a towel covering his head. He has 202 tackles, four interceptions, a fumble recovery and sack in three seasons.

His loss is another blow to a Cleveland defense looking to rebound from a poor season and already short-handed with linebackers Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (neck injury) and Jordan Hicks (retired) ruled out.

With Emerson out, Greg Newsome likely will move into the No. 2 corner spot opposite Pro Bowler Denzel Ward. Both Emerson and Newsome also played some nickel back, covering slot receivers. Cameron Mitchell would be the top candidate for full-time nickel duties.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

