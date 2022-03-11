Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Browns center JC Tretter re-elected players' union president

FILE - Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter plays against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. Tretter has been re-elected for a second term as president of the NFL Players Association. The union announced Tretter's unanimous re-election on Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

Credit: Ron Schwane

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter plays against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. Tretter has been re-elected for a second term as president of the NFL Players Association. The union announced Tretter's unanimous re-election on Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Credit: Ron Schwane

news
1 hour ago
Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter has been re-elected for a second term as president of the NFL Players Association

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter has been re-elected for a second term as president of the NFL Players Association.

The union announced Tretter's unanimous re-election Friday. The 31-year-old Tretter has guided the NFLPA through two turbulent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He had a major role in collaborating with the league in protocols to keep players safe.

Just days after Tretter's first term began, the league and union agreed on a new collective bargaining agreement that avoided a work stoppage and added a 17th game to the regular-season schedule.

Despite some serious leg injuries and rarely practicing, Tretter has played in 80 games over the past five seasons for Cleveland and anchored one of the league's best offensive lines.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

In Other News
1
Top local news for Friday, Mar. 11, 2022
2
Ukraine vigil attendees in Oxford asked to ‘stand, sit or lie down for...
3
Findlay Market Opening Day Parade back on after two-year hiatus
4
5 uplifting stories: Cunningham Sisters visit Ohio Statehouse...
5
Hamilton’s Historic Farmers Market prepares for 147th summer at old...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top