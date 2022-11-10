Browns CB Ward to play after missing 3 games with concussion

BreakingNews
By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
43 minutes ago
Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward will play Sunday at Miami after missing Cleveland’s past three games with a concussion sustained on Oct. 9

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward will play Sunday at Miami after missing Cleveland’s past three games with a concussion sustained on Oct. 9.

Ward said Thursday he's fully recovered from his third concussion, which happened when he banged his head on the turf while assisting on a tackle in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ward said he's not concerned about any lingering effects from the head injury.

The 25-year-old Ward smiled throughout his media availability and answered, “Yes, sir,” when asked if he'll play this week before the Browns (3-5) practiced to continue preparing to face the Dolphins (6-3).

One of the NFL's fastest cornerbacks, Ward's returning just in time to face Miami's speedy wide receivers, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Ward feels the Browns match up well against the Dolphins.

The Browns signed Ward to a five-year, $100.5 million contract extension in April.

