Browns CB Johnson hospitalized with lacerated liver

Before his latest injury, Johnson said overcoming previous ones have made him mentally stronger.

“I have high expectations for myself,” he said. “It showed me that I am still hungry, and I still believe in myself and what I want to be as a player. It definitely shaped me. I feel like I have a chip on my shoulder.”

Johnson’s injury is the most serious for the Browns, who have had more than their share already in coach Kevin Stefanski's first camp.

On Monday, star running back Nick Chubb sustained a concussion when he was thrown down by linebacker Mack Wilson in the first fully padded practice this summer. A day later, Wilson sustained a hyperextended left knee and is expected to miss significant time.

The Browns are also missing defensive end Myles Garrett (hamstring) and starting center JC Tretter (knee surgery). Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been easing back after undergoing offseason hip surgery.

