Browns' Beckham not ready after surgery, 2021 debut delayed

“Just felt like that was the right thing to do,” Stefanski said before Tuesday's workout. "Last week I felt we had a good plan, he was close, working very hard on the side. But just felt like it made more sense to have clarity early in the week from a game-planning, practice standpoint.'

“So that’s the plan for this week.”

Stefanski reiterated that Beckham, who is in his third season with Cleveland, has not suffered any setbacks and that the decision to make him inactive after he practiced all week wasn't out of the ordinary.

“That happens in the NFL,” he said. "You practice guys, you have guys in different spots and sometimes you make a decision close to game time. And it’s the classic it is what it is. He’s pushing to get there, just didn’t feel like he could play the significant number of snaps.

“I just felt like for this week the prudent thing to do was let’s let these other guys get all those reps, although they got a bunch last week, let’s game-plan accordingly and then we’ll update you guys as we get into next week.”

With Beckham out, rookie wide receiver Anthony Schwartz stepped in and had a solid debut, catching three passes for 69 yards.

Beckham was off to a good start last season (23 catches, three TDs) before getting hurt against the Bengals. Interestingly, Cleveland's didn't miss a beat without him and quarterback Baker Mayfield led the Browns to their first playoff appearance since the 2002 season.

___

