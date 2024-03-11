Browns agree to re-sign defensive linemen Za'Darius Smith and Maurice Hurst, AP sources say

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have agreed to re-sign defensive end Za’Darius Smith and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, a person familiar with the contracts told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the free agents have yet to sign the deals to remain in Cleveland. Both played significant roles on the Browns defense that allowed the fewest yards in the NFL, and retaining them was a priority for general manager Andrew Berry.