Browns activate RB Chubb after knee injury, will face Texans

Chubb, who ran for 1,494 yards last season, gives the Browns another needed playmaker as the team is adjusting its schemes without wide receiver and deep threat Odell Beckham Jr., who suffered a season-ending knee injury last month.

A second-round pick in 2018, Chubb ran for 335 yards and scored four touchdowns in three-plus games. He averaged 5.9 yards per carry.

With Chubb and Kareem Hunt, who won a rushing title with Kansas City in 2017, the Browns have one of the best backfield tandems in the league.

The team also elevated guard Michael Dunn from the practice squad. He'll give the Browns some depth after lineman Chris Hubbard was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Friday.

Hubbard had started the past three games for Wyatt Teller, who returned this week after being sidelined with a strained calf.

