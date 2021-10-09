Browns activate LB Walker from injured reserve for Chargers

“It’s been fun to watch,” Walker said of the unit's turnaround following a slow start. “The guys are clicking on all cylinders right now. Being able to stop the run and then rush coverage has been great, and getting off the field on third down. I’m definitely looking forward to keep trending in that right direction.”

Walker signed with Cleveland as a free agent after four seasons with Indianapolis. He had a team-leading 10 tackles in a season-opening loss at Kansas City before injuring his hamstring the next week in practice.

The Browns (3-1) need Walker back as their defense is dealing with some injuries to several key contributors.

All-Pro end Myles Garrett is questionable after missing two practices this week with lower-leg injuries. Garrett didn't disclose exactly what's bothering him, but he said Friday he expects to play.

Ends Jadeveon Clowney (elbow) and Takk McKinley (ankle/knee), cornerback Denzel Ward (neck), nickelback Troy Hill (toe) and linebacker Malcolm Smith (abdomen) are all questionable.

Starting rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II will miss his second straight game with a calf injury. His replacement, Greedy Williams, made his first career interception last week.

The Browns also signed defensive end Joe Jackson to the practice squad and elevated him to the active roster. Safety Jovante Moffatt was added to the active roster.