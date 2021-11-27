Browns activate Hunt, Conklin from IR to face Ravens

“Just his energy that he brings, it will be huge for us,” offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said Friday. “I do not see us using him a lot differently than we have in the past. Really just that one-two punch with him and (RB) Nick (Chubb), but any time you get him back on the field, it is good for the team.”

The Browns feared Conklin would be lost for months, not weeks, when he got hurt against Pittsburgh on Oct. 31. On Friday, Conklin described his injury, saying his elbow was pointed in the opposite direction after he tried to brace his fall and got kicked.

Conklin's return should only help the Browns' top-ranked running game and provide more protection for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is dealing with an assortment of injuries.

The Browns play the Ravens twice in three weeks, with a bye week dividing the two games.

In addition to activating Hunt and Conklin, the Browns elevated defensive end Porter Gustin and return specialist JoJo Natson from the practice squad.

Guard Hjalte Froholdt and defensive end Joe Jackson were waived.

