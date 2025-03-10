Browns acquiring QB Kenny Pickett from Super Bowl champion Eagles, AP source says

Pickett, a first-round pick by the Steelers in 2022, started one game last season for the Eagles while backing up Jalen Hurts. He was 14-10 as a starter in two years for Pittsburgh.

The Browns, who have the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, may not have Deshaun Watson for most of the season after he ruptured his Achilles tendon for the second time in three months.

Thompson-Robinson was 1-4 as a starter for the Browns in two seasons. Tanner McKee will likely be Hurts' backup next season.

