Browning, Bengals look to keep the momentum going while reeling Steelers turn to Rudolph

OPENING LINE: Bengals by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bengals 6-7-1; Steelers 7-7.

SERIES RECORD: Steelers lead 69-39

LAST MEETING: Steelers beat Bengals 16-10 on Nov. 26 in Cincinnati.

LAST WEEK: Bengals beat Vikings 27-24 (OT), Steelers lost to Colts 30-13.

BENGALS OFFENSE: OVERALL (21), RUSH (31), PASS (13), SCORING (14).

BENGALS DEFENSE: OVERALL (30), RUSH (28), PASS (27), SCORING (20).

STEELERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (27), RUSH (16), PASS (28), SCORING (28).

STEELERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (20), RUSH (22), PASS (20), SCORING (9).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Bengals plus-11; Steelers plus-10.

BENGALS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Tee Higgins had some clutch catches last week, including an amazing 21-yard TD reception in the final minute of regulation that saw him bending backward to break the plane of the goal line as a defender wrestled him out of bounds. He could be even more important since WR Ja'Marr Chase is out.

STEELERS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR George Pickens. The second-year wideout's career — or at least his stay in Pittsburgh — feels as if it's at a tipping point. Pickens has come under criticism for his occasional lack of effort of late, in particular for declining to block downfield for running back Jaylen Warren. Coach Mike Tomlin has called the 22-year-old's growth both as a player and a young adult a “work in progress" while encouraging Pickens to stay quiet and let his play on the field do the talking.

KEY MATCHUP: Pittsburgh's secondary against Cincinnati's passing game. The Steelers are beat up on the back end, with safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), Keanu Neal (ribs) and Damontae Kazee (suspension) unavailable and newcomer Trenton Thompson (neck) possibly out too. Bengals QB Jake Browning's confidence seems to be growing by the week and he is likely to test the middle of the field.

KEY INJURIES: Chase left in the fourth quarter of last Saturday's game with a sprained shoulder and will miss the game. ... RB Chase Brown (sternum), G Alex Cappa and DE Cam Sample (knee) are limited with injuries. ... Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (right ankle) will miss his third straight game. Mason Rudolph will get the nod with Pickett out. ... S Elijah Riley (ankle) could return after missing a handful of games.

SERIES NOTES: Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati for just the second time in six tries the Sunday after Thanksgiving, its most recent win before its current three-game slide. The Steelers are 35-18 in Pittsburgh against the Bengals, including a 10-6 mark during games in December.

STATS AND STUFF: QB Jake Browning won his third straight start in place of the injured Joe Burrow last week to keep the Bengals in the playoff hunt. His first start resulted in a 16-10 loss to Pittsburgh Nov. 26. ... He's averaged 318 passing yards per game in the three wins. ... Cincinnati's defense stuffed Minnesota on fourth-and-inches in overtime to get the ball back and set up the game-winning field goal, a 29-yarder by Evan McPherson. ... The comeback marked the fifth time in team history — and the first since 2018 — that the Bengals won a game when trailing by 14 or more points in the final quarter. ... Browning's 76% completion rate since Week 12 is the second highest by any NFL QB in his first four starts since 1950. ... Browning completed passes to 11 different receivers last week. ... Cincinnati lost DT DJ Reader and CB DJ Ivey to season-ending injuries last week. ... DE Trey Hendrickson has a career-high 15 sacks, the second most in a single season in team history. That puts him a half-sack behind Khalil Mack and one behind T.J. Watt of the Steelers. ... McPherson has converted 75% his career field-goal attempts from 50 or more yards (21 of 28), the best mark in team history. ... The Steelers are turning to Mason Rudolph at QB with Kenny Pickett still recovering from right ankle surgery and backup Mitch Trubisky ineffective in two starts. Rudolph is 5-4-1 as a starter, but hasn't played extensively since a 16-all tie with Detroit in 2021. ... Pittsburgh's offense has sputtered no matter who is under center. The Steelers have scored fewer than 20 points in five straight games, the franchise's longest streak since 1969. ... Watt's 16 sacks lead the league. He had two against Browning in the teams' first meeting on Nov. 26. ... Pittsburgh's running game has slowed in recent weeks. The Steelers are averaging 78 yards on the ground over the past two weeks after averaging 165.2 yards over their previous five games. ... The Steelers need to win all three of their final games to have a legitimate shot at the postseason and two of three if Tomlin wants to avoid the first losing season of his 17-year career. ... Pittsburgh has blocked two punts this season. The Steelers have also a blocked field-goal attempt.

FANTASY TIP: Bengals RB Joe Mixon. With the Steelers banged up at inside linebacker and safety, keeping Mixon under wraps — particularly in the passing game — may be difficult. Mixon was limited to just 16 yards rushing on eight carries in the previous meeting, but he did catch two passes for 44 yards and has topped 40 yards receiving in three of Browning's four starts. Expect Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor to scheme up chances to get Mixon open in space.

