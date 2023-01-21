journal-news logo
Brown scores 27 as Ohio defeats Central Michigan 96-68

Miles Brown scored 27 points and Ohio breezed to a 96-68 victory over Central Michigan

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Miles Brown scored 27 points and Ohio breezed to a 96-68 victory over Central Michigan on Saturday.

Brown added five rebounds for the Bobcats (10-9, 2-4 Mid-American Conference). Dwight Wilson scored 12 points with eight rebounds. Jaylin Hunter also scored 12.

Brian Taylor finished with 27 points, 11 rebounds and three steals to pace the Chippewas (7-12, 2-4). Markus Harding added 16 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Tuesday. Ohio hosts Western Michigan while Central Michigan hosts Bowling Green.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

