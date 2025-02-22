Brown leads Akron against Ohio after 24-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Akron faces Ohio after Shelbee Brown scored 24 points in Akron's 70-58 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Zips have gone 6-7 in home games. Akron allows 67.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.9 points per game.

The Bobcats are 3-10 against MAC opponents. Ohio is 4-18 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Akron averages 63.0 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 72.9 Ohio allows. Ohio averages 58.0 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 67.9 Akron gives up.

The Zips and Bobcats meet Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 12.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and two steals for the Zips. Alexus Mobley is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kennedi Watkins is averaging 15.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats. Bailey Tabeling is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 0-10, averaging 56.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 2-8, averaging 57.2 points, 25.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.