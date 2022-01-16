Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Brown, Lairy lift Miami over Western Michigan

news
32 minutes ago
Dalonte Brown and Mekhi Lairy scored 15 points each to lead Miami (Ohio) to a 70-62 victory over Western Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Dalonte Brown and Mekhi Lairy scored 15 points each to lead Miami (Ohio) to a 70-62 victory over Western Michigan on Saturday.

Isaiah Coleman-Lands added 11 points for the Redhawks (8-7, 2-2 MAC).

Lamar Norman Jr. had 26 points, including six 3-pointers, for the Broncos (4-12, 0-5).

Western Michigan trailed 63-60 with 2:22 remaining tbut only scored two points in the final two minutes.

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

In Other News
1
Is this the year the Bengals’ playoff win drought ends? Longtime...
2
Proposed Fairfield subdivision discussion tabled until later this month
3
Ex-Bengal, Super Bowl champ, is connected to both Spooky Nooks...
4
7 Bridges band brings Eagles hits to Fairfield
5
President of McCullough-Hyde hospital says it is ‘safe and ready’ to...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top