journal-news logo
X

Brown has 18 in Ohio's 72-58 victory against Alabama State

news
By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago
Led by Miles Brown's 18 points, the Ohio Bobcats defeated the Alabama State Hornets 72-58 on Sunday

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Miles Brown scored 18 points as Ohio beat Alabama State 72-58 on Sunday.

Brown was 7 of 10 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) for the Bobcats (3-3). AJ Clayton added 13 points while going 5 of 10 (1 for 4 from distance), and he also had 11 rebounds and three blocks. Ben Roderick recorded 11 points and shot 3 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Hornets (1-7) were led by Isaiah Range, who posted 26 points and two steals. Antonio Madlock added 11 points for Alabama State. Duane Posey also had six points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Former Madison coach calls having basketball court named after him ‘a...
2
Fairfield’s sixth water tower construction project to pause for winter
3
Christkindlmarkt to feature authentic German wares, food from more than...
4
Mason to kick off holidays with multiple events
5
Small Business Saturday: Annual day puts Butler County shops in...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top