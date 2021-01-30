Brown carries Miami (Ohio) past W. Michigan 65-56

Both teams set season lows for scoring in the first half. Miami (Ohio) totaled 25 points in the first half, the lowest of the season for the hosts, while the 21 points in the first half for Western Michigan marked the fewest of the season for the visitors.

Greg Lee had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Broncos (2-11, 1-7), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. B. Artis White added 10 points and six rebounds. Jason Whitens had 10 points.