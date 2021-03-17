Brothers to remain jailed in deadly sports bar shootings

Juan Carlos Perez, 27, and Luis Carlos Candelario, 30, both made their initial court appearances Wednesday in Parma Municipal Court. A judge denied bond for Perez, and Candelario will remain jailed without bond.

Perez faces two counts of aggravated murder and his brother is charged with two counts of complicity to commit aggravated murder. Both men are due back in court early next week for preliminary hearings, and each may face additional charges in the deaths of Timoteo “Tim” Cruz, 27, and Sean Michael Acierno, 29.