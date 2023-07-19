Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers to play regular-season game in Paris on Jan. 11

BreakingNews
The NBA’s French connection continues to grow

The league announced Wednesday that the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers will play in Paris on Jan. 11, the third regular-season game held at Accor Arena. In January, the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons in Paris, which is hosting the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The Nets-Cavs matchup comes on the heels of France's Victor Wembanyama being selected with the No. 1 pick in this year's draft by the San Antonio Spurs.

This will be the Nets' second game in Paris after playing a preseason game in the French capital in 2008. The Cavaliers have never played in Europe. Cleveland won the Summer League title in Las Vegas earlier this week.

