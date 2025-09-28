Broncos' Marvin Mims Jr. added to injury report with hip ailment

The Denver Broncos have added wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. to the injury report with a hip issue
Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) misses on a catch attempt during the first half an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: AP

By ARNIE STAPLETON – AP Pro Football Writer
3 hours ago
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A healthy week of practice for the Denver Broncos was marred Saturday when wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. was added to the injury report with a hip ailment.

Mims was limited in practice and listed as questionable for the Broncos' Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Denver coach Sean Payton didn't mention anything during his post-practice availability about how Mims got hurt. Mims was present and participating in the early portion of practice open to the media.

Mims has six catches for 40 yards and a touchdown this season. A two-time All-Pro punt returner, he has a 17.2-yard average on a half dozen punt returns this season to go with a 27.6-yard average on nine kickoff returns.

Every other Denver player on the injury report was a full participant Saturday, including tight end Evan Engram, who missed last week's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers with a back injury.

Asked to evaluate Engram's week, Payton said, “Good. Good. He's doing well. He's full. He's playing.”

Engram could be key to the Broncos ending a two-game skid in which they've lost on walk-off field goals.

“Listen, I think there are certainly matchups — third down, red zone come to mind — but with him on the field, we're a better offense,” Payton said.

The Bengals have two players who were ruled out for Monday night's game: tight end Noah Fant (concussion) and defensive end Shemar Stewart (ankle).

