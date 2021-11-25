Brockington scores 30, Iowa State beats No. 25 Xavier 82-70

“We know basketball is a game of runs,” Hunter said. “How we came out (for the second half) is how we have to finish.”

The Musketeers pounded the ball inside, scoring 28 of their 39 first-half points in the paint, but were flustered by Iowa State's defense in the second half.

“We weren't ready,” Nunge said. “Credit to them. They were more physical in those stretches and we have to be ready to play.”

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: Big 12 Conference rivals likely won't look forward to the trip to Ames to face Iowa State's lockdown defense. Entering the game, the Cyclones had limited three of their first four opponents to 60 points or fewer, and they bottled up Xavier in the second half Wednesday.

“Coming into this program, everybody (expects) you to be you and they trust you to be you on the court, so (we're) all about having fun, we're all about having that magic,” Hunter said. “So we're just out there having fun and getting (wins).”

Brockington then leaned over and added, “And rebounding. And ball pressure. A lot of ball pressure.”

Xavier: Eleven of the 16 players on the Musketeers' roster are seniors or juniors, and the experience showed as Xavier rallied from big deficits in each half. But Xavier has to make shots for its methodical approach to work, and the Musketeers went 9 of 25 from the field in the second half, including 1 of 9 from 3-point range.

“I thought our guys lost their minds a little bit in the second half,” coach Travis Steele said. “Missed a layup early. Missed a couple wide-open 3s. They went on their run and punched us in the mouth. And I thought that really affected our offense.”

UP NEXT

The winner of Wednesday night's game between No. 9 Memphis and Virginia Tech faces Iowa State on Friday, while the loser meets Xavier.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Iowa State's Izaiah Brockington (1) grabs a rebound in front of Xavier's Dieonte Miles (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption Iowa State's Tyrese Hunter (11) passes the ball away from Xavier's Dieonte Miles (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption Xavier's Jerome Hunter (21) grabs a rebound next to Iowa State's Tristan Enaruna (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption Xavier's Dwon Odom dunks against Iowa State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption Xavier's Dieonte Miles (22) shoots over Iowa State's George Conditt IV during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Arizona State forward Kimani Lawrence (4) looks for a shot against Baylor players, including Kendall Brown (2), during an NCAA college basketball game at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP) Credit: Tim Aylen Credit: Tim Aylen