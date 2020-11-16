Bridge linking Ohio, Kentucky slated to reopen in December

Gray also noted the primary issue with the Brent Spence Bridge is not the structural damage sustained by last week's accident, but the amount of traffic that exceeds what the 56-year-old bridge was originally built to support.

“Clearly, a companion bridge is needed,” Gray said. “The bridge was designed to carry (80,000) to 100,000 vehicles a day; it now carries twice that amount.”

Both Kentucky officials urged motorists to have patience with long detours and increased traffic. The bridge’s closure has forced many to find alternative routes to travel to and from downtown Cincinnati and northern Kentucky.

“This was a major accident, with an incredibly hot fire,” Beshear said. “You’re going to have to go through longer commutes — plan for it, prepare for it.”

