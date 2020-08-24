X

Brewers to start Anderson in home opener against Cincinnati

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The Milwaukee Brewers host the Cincinnati Reds for the 2020 home opener

Cincinnati Reds (11-15, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (11-15, fourth in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Trevor Bauer (3-0, .68 ERA, .57 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Brewers: Brett Anderson (1-2, 3.71 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Cincinnati for the 2020 home opener.

The Brewers went 45-31 in division play in 2019. Milwaukee pitchers had an ERA of 4.40 last year while striking out 9.2 hitters per game.

The Reds finished 33-43 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Cincinnati hit .244 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 27 total triples last season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Cincinnati leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Brewers: Corey Knebel: (left hamstring), Justin Grimm: (hand), Ray Black: (shoulder).

Reds: Pedro Strop: (groin), Robert Stephenson: (back), Matt Bowman: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.