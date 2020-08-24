Brewers to start Anderson in home opener against Cincinnati

The Brewers went 45-31 in division play in 2019. Milwaukee pitchers had an ERA of 4.40 last year while striking out 9.2 hitters per game.

The Reds finished 33-43 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Cincinnati hit .244 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 27 total triples last season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Cincinnati leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Brewers: Corey Knebel: (left hamstring), Justin Grimm: (hand), Ray Black: (shoulder).

Reds: Pedro Strop: (groin), Robert Stephenson: (back), Matt Bowman: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.