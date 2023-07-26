X

Brewers take on the Reds in series rubber match

By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
Both the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds (56-47, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (56-46, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Ben Lively (4-5, 3.88 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (6-8, 4.63 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -141, Reds +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Milwaukee has a 28-24 record in home games and a 56-46 record overall. The Brewers have a 38-6 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cincinnati is 56-47 overall and 28-21 in road games. The Reds have gone 20-5 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Wednesday's game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Brewers are ahead 9-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with a .290 batting average, and has 23 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 49 walks and 58 RBI. William Contreras is 13-for-40 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Jake Fraley has 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 59 RBI for the Reds. Matt McLain is 13-for-36 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .238 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Reds: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

