Brewers take on the Reds after Wong's 3-home run game

Milwaukee has an 80-70 record overall and a 38-40 record on the road. The Brewers have a 35-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams play Friday for the 17th time this season. The Brewers are up 11-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer leads the Reds with 13 home runs while slugging .388. Stuart Fairchild is 8-for-15 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 32 home runs while slugging .461. Willy Adames is 16-for-37 with five doubles, four home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .199 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .242 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (toe), Spencer Steer: day-to-day (eye), Justin Dunn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.