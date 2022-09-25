journal-news logo
Brewers take on the Reds after Renfroe's 4-hit game

news
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds after Hunter Renfroe had four hits against the Reds on Saturday

Milwaukee Brewers (82-70, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-93, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (0-0); Reds: Nick Lodolo (4-7, 3.90 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -148, Reds +126; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds after Hunter Renfroe had four hits on Saturday in a 10-2 win over the Reds.

Cincinnati is 59-93 overall and 30-47 at home. The Reds are 32-74 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Milwaukee has an 82-70 record overall and a 40-40 record on the road. The Brewers are 37-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Sunday's game is the 19th time these teams meet this season. The Brewers hold a 13-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 73 RBI for the Reds. Stuart Fairchild is 10-for-19 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Willy Adames has 31 doubles and 31 home runs for the Brewers. Kolten Wong is 13-for-40 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .206 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Donovan Solano: day-to-day (eye), Mike Minor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Senzel: 60-Day IL (toe), Justin Dunn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

