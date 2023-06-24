Brewers take on the Guardians after Adames' 4-hit game

Milwaukee Brewers (39-36, second in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (36-39, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (5-6, 4.48 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (3-2, 4.05 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -126, Brewers +107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cleveland Guardians after Willy Adames had four hits against the Guardians on Friday.

Cleveland has a 19-18 record at home and a 36-39 record overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.89 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Milwaukee has a 17-18 record in road games and a 39-36 record overall. The Brewers have an 11-4 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 12 home runs, 30 walks and 46 RBI while hitting .290 for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 15-for-42 with a double and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Yelich has 14 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Brewers. Adames is 11-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .274 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by three runs

Brewers: 5-5, .216 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Guardians: Will Brennan: day-to-day (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (elbow), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Wade Miley: day-to-day (cramps), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.