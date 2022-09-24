journal-news logo
Brewers take 3-game win streak into game against the Reds

By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers seek to keep a three-game win streak intact when they play the Cincinnati Reds

Milwaukee Brewers (81-70, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-92, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (10-8, 3.27 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 223 strikeouts); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -221, Reds +183; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to continue a three-game win streak with a victory against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati is 59-92 overall and 30-46 in home games. The Reds have a 32-73 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Milwaukee has an 81-70 record overall and a 39-40 record in road games. The Brewers have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .316.

Saturday's game is the 18th time these teams match up this season. The Brewers hold a 12-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has 24 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs while hitting .256 for the Reds. Stuart Fairchild is 9-for-16 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez is second on the Brewers with 55 extra base hits (23 doubles and 32 home runs). Kolten Wong is 13-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .214 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .244 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Reds: Donovan Solano: day-to-day (eye), Mike Minor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Senzel: 60-Day IL (toe), Justin Dunn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

