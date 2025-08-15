Brewers seek to prolong win streak, play the Reds

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: TBD; Reds: Nick Martinez (10-9, 4.49 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -138, Reds +118; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers aim to keep their 12-game win streak going when they visit the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has a 64-58 record overall and a 35-27 record at home. Reds hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Milwaukee is 76-44 overall and 34-24 in road games. The Brewers have the third-best team ERA in baseball at 3.59.

Friday's game is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Brewers are ahead 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with a .277 batting average, and has 24 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs, 52 walks and 74 RBIs. Noelvi Marte is 12 for 39 with a home run and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Christian Yelich has 13 doubles and 23 home runs for the Brewers. Joey Ortiz is 14 for 36 with five doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Brewers: 10-0, .292 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 51 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jacob Misiorowski: 15-Day IL (leg), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

