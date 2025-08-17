Brewers seek to extend win streak, play the Reds

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jose Quintana (10-4, 3.44 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (8-3, 2.41 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -111, Reds -108; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to build upon a 14-game win streak with a victory against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has a 64-60 record overall and a 35-29 record at home. The Reds rank ninth in the NL with 125 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Milwaukee is 36-24 in road games and 78-44 overall. The Brewers have gone 58-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Brewers are up 7-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 25 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs for the Reds. Noelvi Marte is 14 for 41 with six doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Sal Frelick has a .294 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has 13 doubles, three triples and nine home runs. Isaac Collins is 14 for 39 with two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .251 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Brewers: 10-0, .296 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Chase Burns: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.