Brewers play the Reds in first of 3-game series

The Milwaukee Brewers begin a three-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Cincinnati Reds (33-35, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (40-28, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (4-2, 3.61 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (4-3, 3.95 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -138, Reds +117; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Milwaukee is 40-28 overall and 20-11 at home. The Brewers have a 29-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cincinnati has a 15-16 record in road games and a 33-35 record overall. The Reds are 15-29 in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads Milwaukee with 11 home runs while slugging .438. Jackson Chourio is 8-for-31 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 41 RBI for the Reds. Jeimer Candelario is 14-for-42 with two doubles, five home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Reds: 8-2, .273 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Robert Gasser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (lat), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

