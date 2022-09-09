journal-news logo
Brewers play the Reds in first of 3-game series

By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers begin a three-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday

Cincinnati Reds (55-80, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (73-65, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Brewers: Jason Alexander (2-2, 5.03 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -145, Reds +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers start a three-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

Milwaukee is 73-65 overall and 37-26 in home games. Brewers hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

Cincinnati is 55-80 overall and 26-41 on the road. The Reds have a 31-64 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Friday's game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Brewers are up 8-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 28 home runs while slugging .460. Hunter Renfroe is 10-for-38 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Farmer has 22 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Reds. Jonathan India is 15-for-39 with a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .211 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by five runs

Reds: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.91 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta: day-to-day (shoulder), Eric Lauer: day-to-day (elbow), Kolten Wong: day-to-day (knee), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), T.J. Zeuch: 15-Day IL (back), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Matt Reynolds: 10-Day IL (hip), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

