Brewers and Reds play, winner claims 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Frankie Montas (3-5, 4.55 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Brewers: Colin Rea (5-2, 3.31 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -130, Reds +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Milwaukee has a 41-29 record overall and a 21-12 record at home. The Brewers have gone 28-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cincinnati has a 16-17 record in road games and a 34-36 record overall. The Reds have gone 5-11 in games decided by one run.

Sunday's game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Brewers have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 48 RBI for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 10-for-30 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Jeimer Candelario leads Cincinnati with 12 home runs while slugging .494. TJ Friedl is 10-for-36 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Reds: 7-3, .239 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Robert Gasser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (lat), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.