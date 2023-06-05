Brewers activate Urías, option Brosseau, transfer Ruf to 60-day injured list

The Brewers activated Urías on Monday while also announcing that first baseman Darin Ruf has a right patella fracture. The Brewers transferred Ruf from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list and optioned infielder Mike Brosseau to Triple-A Nashville.

Urías batted .239 with a .335 on-base percentage, 16 homers and 47 RBIs in 119 games for the Brewers last season while playing third base, second base and shortstop.