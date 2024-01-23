BreakingNews
Brent Suter can earn $6.2 million over 2 seasons as part of contract with Cincinnati Reds

Brent Suter can earn $6.2 million over two seasons as part of his contract with the Cincinnati Reds, which guarantees $3 million to the 34-year-old left-hander

Credit: AP

46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Brent Suter can earn $6.2 million over two seasons as part of his contract with the Cincinnati Reds, which guarantees $3 million to the 34-year-old left-hander.

Suter has a $2.5 million salary and the deal, announced Jan. 13, includes a $3.5 million team option for 2025 with a $500,000 buyout. He can earn $200,000 in performance bonuses this year for games pitched: $50,000 each for 50, 55, 60 and 65.

Suter, who lives in Cincinnati, was 4-3 with a 3.33 ERA for Colorado last year, striking out 55 strikeouts and walking 25 in 69 1/3 innings. Suter is 40-22 with a 3.49 ERA in 41 starts and 212 relief appearances for Milwaukee (2016-22) and the Rockies.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

