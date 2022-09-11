Brenner's hat trick leads Cincinnati past Earthquakes 6-0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brenner scored three goals in the second half and Roman Celentano made five saves as Cincinnati defeated the San Jose Earthquakes 6-0 on Saturday night.
Cincinnati (10-8-12) also got one goal each from Yuya Kubo, Alvaro Barreal and Luciano Acosta.
Up next for Cincinnati is a matchup Saturday with Real Salt Lake on the road. The Earthquakes (7-13-9) visit the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
